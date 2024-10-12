Private Advisory Group LLC Has $996,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,039,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $106.22 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.