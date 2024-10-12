Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $207.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

