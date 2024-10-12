Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $231.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

