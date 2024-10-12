Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $76.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

