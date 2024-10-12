Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.5 %

PRVA stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after buying an additional 121,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 173,934 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $21,620,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Privia Health Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,059,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.