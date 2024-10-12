Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.44 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Prom has a total market cap of $99.14 million and $3.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00008618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,013.29 or 0.99970409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.52839511 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,982,601.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

