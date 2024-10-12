ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68. 366,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,598,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $817,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

