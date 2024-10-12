Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
NYSE PUK traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 877,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.73.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
