PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 6,306.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.