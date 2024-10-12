PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 6,306.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
