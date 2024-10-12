PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PBNNF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
