PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBNNF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.