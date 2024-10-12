PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 834,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,061,000 after buying an additional 169,592 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,081,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.