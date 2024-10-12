PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

