Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Issued By Cormark

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ATS opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. ATS has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in ATS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after buying an additional 1,325,247 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ATS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in ATS by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ATS by 135.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

