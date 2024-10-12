Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $265.35 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00003995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $265.35 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.17 or 0.03919702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,354,132 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

