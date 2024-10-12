Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,906,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 3,093,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,271.0 days.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $8.00 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
