Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,906,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 3,093,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,271.0 days.

Quálitas Controladora Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $8.00 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.