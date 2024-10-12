QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 34,607 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

