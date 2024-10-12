Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $688,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
