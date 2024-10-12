Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 260.20%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

