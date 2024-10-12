Radio Caca Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001719 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,738,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

