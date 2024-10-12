Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 5% – What’s Next?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 128,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

