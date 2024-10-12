Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 439,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 478,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.66.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

