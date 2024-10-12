RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €886.00 ($973.63) and last traded at €894.00 ($982.42). 6,445 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €895.50 ($984.07).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €885.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €826.74.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.
