Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.