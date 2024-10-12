Raymond James Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$75.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources
In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.