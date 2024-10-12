Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

