Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 294,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 192,966 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

