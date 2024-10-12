Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 4.4% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Mountain Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 202,193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,577,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.