Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 4.4% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Mountain Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 202,193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,577,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
JPIE stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.