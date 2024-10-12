Red Mountain Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 29,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

