ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.62 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $12.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00105291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

