Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.71.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8,560.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.