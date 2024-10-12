Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

