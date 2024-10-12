Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $47.95 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the period. GMS accounts for about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in GMS were worth $47,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GMS by 138.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in GMS by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

