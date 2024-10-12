Reinhart Partners LLC. Invests $8.31 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $250,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

