Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 11,957 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

