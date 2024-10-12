Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 99,381 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,381 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

FNF stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.