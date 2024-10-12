Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $46.84 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.