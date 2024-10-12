RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $267.00 to $274.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RenaissanceRe traded as high as $283.86 and last traded at $276.51, with a volume of 83465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.82.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 109,851 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,282,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

