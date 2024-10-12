Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.12 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Request has a total market cap of $75.12 million and approximately $697,807.57 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014582 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,232.32 or 0.99949656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09656246 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $794,456.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

