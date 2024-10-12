Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.42. 5,051,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

