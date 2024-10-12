Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $329,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 5,225,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

