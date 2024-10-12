Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after buying an additional 360,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.76. 2,355,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

