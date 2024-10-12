RFG Holdings Inc. Buys 6,694 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $349.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.33.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
