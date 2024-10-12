Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.14 and traded as low as C$30.60. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$31.82, with a volume of 17,008 shares trading hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.14. The stock has a market cap of C$349.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

