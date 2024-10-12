Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.78. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$37.39 and a 52 week high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.40 million.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$161,009.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $361,346. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCH. CIBC reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

