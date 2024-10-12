Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,802,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,832,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,449,000 after buying an additional 274,556 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.24. 2,711,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.73%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

