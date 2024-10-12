Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,386. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

