Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.84. 4,746,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.72. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $506.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.25%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
