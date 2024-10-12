Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 27,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $35,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 461,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,556. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

