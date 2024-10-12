Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 10,011 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.2 %

BBVA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 868,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.3244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

