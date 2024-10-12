Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 223 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

View Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7 %

BLDR traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $193.00. 918,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,614. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.